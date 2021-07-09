MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 728,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,791,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,833,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,841,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $108.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $113.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.