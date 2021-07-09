Modefi Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $273,970.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00003095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Modefi has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00055171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00902345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,432,801 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.