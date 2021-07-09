Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Up 4.1%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.03. 3,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 302,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $863.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.