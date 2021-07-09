Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 122.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

MTEM stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,051,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,595,187.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 40,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 240,852 shares of company stock worth $1,986,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

