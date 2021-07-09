MonaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $88.67 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00003971 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $88.67 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,968.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,163.04 or 0.06367751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.50 or 0.01485196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00398502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00148359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.00629951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.34 or 0.00410189 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00329373 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

