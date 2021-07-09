Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MONRY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31. Moncler has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

