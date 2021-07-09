Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MONRY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31. Moncler has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.