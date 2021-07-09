Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.59. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

