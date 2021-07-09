Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

