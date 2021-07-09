MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MoneyGram have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Though the company has paid $100 of its debt recently, its financial leverage is still high. This high proportion of debt in its capital structure might not be favorable at the time when the company’s revenues are under pressure. Low return on equity makes the stock unattractive. Weak investment return due to soft interest rates is a bane too. Nevertheless, the company is expanding its digital business at a breakneck speed. Partnership with fintechs, banks, telcos and e-commerce sites, and significant investments have been made to achieve the same. It is focusing on diversifying its revenue mix geographically to pursue healthier margins. Focus on expense management will aid its margins. Per, the Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings for 2021 are likely to decline by 82.4%.”

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.36 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,900 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $8,815,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 351,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 125,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

