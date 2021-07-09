MONK (MONK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $888,166.56

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, MONK has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $888,166.56 and approximately $4,049.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001251 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009755 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001695 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,819,967 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

