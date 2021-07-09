Monolith Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $25,790.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

