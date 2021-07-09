Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $394.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $394.89.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $373.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,308,676 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

