Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.07. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 749 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,253,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,120,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

