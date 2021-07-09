Morgan Stanley Downgrades Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) to Equal Weight

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.98.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

