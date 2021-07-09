Morgan Stanley Increases Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $48.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.