Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,697,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,101 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $211,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

