Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,957,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.