Morgan Stanley Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $27.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.50. 80,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

