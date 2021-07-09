Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

