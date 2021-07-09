Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.