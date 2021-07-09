Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,025,505.70 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $3,025,505.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,437,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,205,126.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $252.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $100,260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 42.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 22.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

