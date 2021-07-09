Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Gap Down to $27.50

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $26.18. Moxian shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 15,348 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34.

Get Moxian alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moxian by 1,559.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 226,384 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moxian by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.