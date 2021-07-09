MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $39.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.07.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP remained flat at $$36.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 52,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,102. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

