Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

COOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.13.

COOP stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

