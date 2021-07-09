MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

NYSE MSM opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSM. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,945 shares of company stock worth $3,191,946. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

