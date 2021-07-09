MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

NYSE MSM opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,945 shares of company stock worth $3,191,946. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

