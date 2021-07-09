Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

