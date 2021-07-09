Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Core-Mark by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Core-Mark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CORE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.70. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

