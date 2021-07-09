Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Heska by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $230.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -271.43 and a beta of 1.69. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $86.82 and a 1-year high of $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.39.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.