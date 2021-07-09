Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 311.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 41.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tennant by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,289 shares of company stock worth $951,123. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TNC opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

