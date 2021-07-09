Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,060,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,407,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,437,000 after buying an additional 82,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,299,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 207.02, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.