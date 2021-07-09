Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLGT opened at $85.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

