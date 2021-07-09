Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.