MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.32 on Friday. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $480.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MVB Financial news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MVB Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

