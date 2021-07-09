MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

MVBF stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $480.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In other MVB Financial news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

