Mysterium (MYST) Price Reaches $0.34

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $33,293.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00055601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.33 or 0.00900625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.