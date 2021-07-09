Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Raised to $100.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.94. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $990.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.62.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -58.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

