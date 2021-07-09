Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358 shares.The stock last traded at $14.75 and had previously closed at $14.76.

Several research firms recently commented on NBTX. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.