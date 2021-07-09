National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSA stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

