NativeCoin (N8V) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.74 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $7.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00036589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00267799 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00036998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.