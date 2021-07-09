NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RBSPF has been the subject of several other reports. Investec raised NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

RBSPF opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion and a PE ratio of -37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

