Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zeta Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

