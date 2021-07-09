Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after buying an additional 127,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after buying an additional 233,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $92,675,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after buying an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

