Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $481,000 Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $186.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,326.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

