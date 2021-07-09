Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,783,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

