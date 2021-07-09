Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $284.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $194.84 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.