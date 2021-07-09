Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nevro were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nevro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Nevro by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

NVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

Nevro stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

