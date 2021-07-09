New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 546,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,965,732 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.05.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.