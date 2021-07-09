NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.09

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.09 and last traded at $57.08, with a volume of 63327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 80,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 486,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 110.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

