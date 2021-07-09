NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $56,026,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,308 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 223,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,223 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE:NEP traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 405,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $53.84 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

